172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|gaur-city-center-hands-over-possession-to-1600-store-owners-5767361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gaur City Center hands over possession to 1,600 store owners

An investment of Rs 1,500 crore has gone into construction of Gaur City Center located in Greater Noida West

Moneycontrol News
(Representative Image: AP/Manish Swarup)
(Representative Image: AP/Manish Swarup)

Despite the pandemic, real estate firm Gaurs Group has started giving possession of its retail project Gaur City Center located in Greater Noida to 1,600 store owners. the company said.

Possession is being handed over to 1,600 store owners who have bought spaces located on the lower ground floor and up to the second floor.

The township is spread across a total area of  237 acres, with 25 acres allotted to the commercial centre.

Close

The facility has a total built-up area of 12 lakh square ft and is situated right at the entrance of Greater Noida West.

Located at Gaur Chowk, Greater Noida, the City Centre is a multi-storeyed high street shopping and entertainment destination.

The multi-level parking structure in Gaur City Center has the capacity to accommodate 5,600 four-wheelers.

“We have always been a  goal-oriented company, timely delivery of projects has been our consistent effort with every project. Gaur City has a total of 1 lakh residents and about 25,000 families are residing in the campus. Gaur City Center and Gaur City Mall located in the vicinity would spoil them for choice,” said Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 01:28 pm

tags ##cyberforensics #Greater Noida west #Real Estate #Retail

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.