Gaur City Center hands over possession to 1,600 store owners

Despite the pandemic, real estate firm Gaurs Group has started giving possession of its retail project Gaur City Center located in Greater Noida to 1,600 store owners. the company said.

Possession is being handed over to 1,600 store owners who have bought spaces located on the lower ground floor and up to the second floor.

The township is spread across a total area of 237 acres, with 25 acres allotted to the commercial centre.

The facility has a total built-up area of 12 lakh square ft and is situated right at the entrance of Greater Noida West.

Located at Gaur Chowk, Greater Noida, the City Centre is a multi-storeyed high street shopping and entertainment destination.

The multi-level parking structure in Gaur City Center has the capacity to accommodate 5,600 four-wheelers.

“We have always been a goal-oriented company, timely delivery of projects has been our consistent effort with every project. Gaur City has a total of 1 lakh residents and about 25,000 families are residing in the campus. Gaur City Center and Gaur City Mall located in the vicinity would spoil them for choice,” said Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group.