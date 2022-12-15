Gammon India extends CEO Desai's term till March 31

Gammon India on Thursday said that its board has approved the extension of the tenure of the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ajit Balubhai Desai till March 31 next year.

Prior to the board's approval, Desai's term as CEO was to end on December 16.

"The board of directors of the company... approved the extension of tenure of Ajit Balubhai Desai as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company up to 31st March, 2023 effective from December 17, 2022," Gammon India said in a filing to BSE The board, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, proposed the extension of tenure of Desai.

Desai graduated in 1978 in civil engineering from VJTI, Mumbai. He joined the company in 1979 and since then has handled several major projects.

He has over 43 years of experience in the construction industry, specifically in handling projects related to various sectors such as roads, ports, power, urban infrastructure, and industrial and residential construction.