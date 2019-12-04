Future Wise podcast | Applying for a university abroad? Here's how you can spot a fake one

Rohit Sethi, Director of ESS Global, a study abroad consultant, reveals how students should verify the credentials of a foreign institute to avoid getting enrolled at a fake one.
Thousands of Indian students are eager to apply to foreign universities for higher education. While, many manage to get admission to top universities across the US, quite a few get conned and end up enrolling with fake universities.
Recently, several India students were arrested and deported by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials for joining a fake university.
In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Rohit Sethi, Director of ESS Global, a study abroad consultant, on how students could verify the credentials of an institute to avoid getting trapped by a fake one.
Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.If you have any queries or suggestions for any of our podcast series, you can mail us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.