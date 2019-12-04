App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Applying for a university abroad? Here's how you can spot a fake one

Rohit Sethi, Director of ESS Global, a study abroad consultant, reveals how students should verify the credentials of a foreign institute to avoid getting enrolled at a fake one.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Thousands of Indian students are eager to apply to foreign universities for higher education. While, many manage to get admission to top universities across the US, quite a few get conned and end up enrolling with fake universities.

Recently, several India students were arrested and deported by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials for joining a fake university.

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Rohit Sethi, Director of ESS Global, a study abroad consultant, on how students could verify the credentials of an institute to avoid getting trapped by a fake one.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

If you have any queries or suggestions for any of our podcast series, you can mail us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Dec 4, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #education #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

