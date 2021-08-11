Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

While the number of COVID-19 cases in India continue to stay high, academic sessions in institutes have continued online. Since physical exams are not feasible for all educational streams, online exams that are monitored by technology-led proctoring systems are becoming the new normal. But will it continue even in the post-COVID era?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Manish Mohta, Managing Director, Learning Spiral to find out the pros and cons. Listen in for more.