Future Wise | Interviews are getting tougher. Here's how to make the cut

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, close to 7 million people in India have lost their jobs and are seeking employment opportunities. Considering the rise in number of applicants for jobs, interviews are also getting increasingly competitive.

So what do you do to make the cut?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Dr. Akhil Shahani, Managing Director, Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, Shahani Group and CEO of edtech platform Ask.Careers on their new interview preparation application.