Future Wise | Interviews are getting tougher. Here's how to make the cut

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Dr. Akhil Shahani, Managing Director, Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, Shahani Group and CEO of edtech platform Ask.Careers on their new interview preparation application.

Moneycontrol News
March 31, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, close to 7 million people in India have lost their jobs and are seeking employment opportunities. Considering the rise in number of applicants for jobs, interviews are also getting increasingly competitive.

So what do you do to make the cut?

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Future Wise #hiring #India #Interviews #Podcast
first published: Mar 31, 2021 06:35 pm

