Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 10:34 AM IST

Future Retail’s Sabse Saste Din may debut on Amazon this year: Report

The e-commerce platform is likely to tap the group's strong physical store network for its Amazon Now project

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amazon India is set to feature the online version of Future Retail’s ‘Sabse Saste Din’, including items from Big Bazaar and Food Bazaar, during the five to six-day Republic Day sale period, The Economic Times reported.

To function via the Amazon.in web store, products will be delivered through Future Group’s network of outlets and warehouses.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A source told the paper that going forward all other Future Group discount events would also be available on Amazon. The e-commerce platform is likely to tap the group's strong physical store network for its Amazon Now project, the article quoted sources as saying.

The move is indicative of deeper association of the retail giants after Amazon acquired a 49 percent stake in Future Coupons, which owns about 7.3 percent of Future Retail. The US-based company now holds close to 3.6 percent in Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail.

Sabse Saste Din sale is Future Retail’s most profitable discounting event. The alliance benefits Future Retail, which has seen online sales eat into its physical store footfalls.

Biyani had previously told the paper his group expects $1 billion of incremental revenue from its association with Amazon over the next two-three years.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 10:34 am

tags #Amazon #Big Bazaar #Business #Companies #E-commerce #expand #Future Retail #India #Kishore Biyani #Sabse Saste Din #sale #stores

