FSIB recommends Rahul Bhave as new deputy managing director of IFCI

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Rahul Bhave for the position of deputy managing director in Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) on 15 June 2023.

FSIB interviewed three candidates on June 15 for the position of Deputy Managing Director in IFCI.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Rahul Bhave for the position of DMD in IFCI Ltd," said an official notification.

IFCI is a Non Deposit Taking Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC-ND-SI) in the public sector. Established in 1948 as a statutory corporation, IFCI is a public limited company listed on BSE and NSE. IFCI has six subsidiaries and one associate under its fold.