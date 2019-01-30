App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foxconn to set up industrial Artificial Intelligence R&D centre in Hyderabad

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Foxconn Industrial Internet Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group, will be setting up an Advanced Industrial Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre here, an official release said Wednesday.

"This research and development platform would provide technological services and smart manufacturing solutions to Foxconn Group with a vision to integrate and incorporate cloud computing, mobile devices, IoT, big data, AI, network transmission, and automated robotics with 8K+5G," it said.

Foxconn shall set up the research initiative in collaboration with the academic and industrial ecosystem in India with Hyderabad as its base, the release added.

The Electronics Wing of ITE&C Department of Telangana is committed to developing, sustaining and maintaining the state as a forerunner in the field of Information Technology and Electronics, it said.

The agreement to set up the centre was signed by Michael Yang, Director of Business Development, Chairman's office, Hon Hai, and Sujai Karampuri, Director of Electronics, Telangana.

Welcoming the initiative, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana, said the city shall now also become the global hub for industrial AI and Industrial IoT with its available academic and technology talent pool together with academia and industry support.
#Artificial Intelligence R&D #Business #Companies #Foxconn

