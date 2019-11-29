Following SC ruling, will be able to execute awards worth Rs 1,584cr: HCC

With Supreme Court striking down provision granting automatic stay on arbitral award, Hindustan Construction Co Ltd (HCC) will now be in a position to execute awards amounting to about Rs 1,584 crore, the company said on Friday.

"Hindustan Construction Co Ltd (HCC) won a challenge in the Supreme Court of lndia for setting aside Section 87 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act... In HCC's case, the company will now be in a position to execute awards amounting to about Rs 1,584 crore which were impacted by Section 87," the construction firm said in a statement.

The engineering, procurement and construction sector has been plagued by non-payment of arbitration awards, which mainly comprise delay damages on account of overstays at site, it added.