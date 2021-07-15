Exide Industries Q1 PAT seen up 229.9% YoY to Rs 145 cr: Sharekhan

exide_35647689

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Exide Industries to report net profit at Rs 145 crore up 229.9% year-on-year (down 40.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 48.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 22 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,292 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 261 percent Y-o-Y (down 183 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 12.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

