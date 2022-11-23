European lawmakers declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

This handout photo taken and released on November 16, 2022 by the Polish police shows forensic experts investigating the site where a missile hit the southeastern Polish village of Przewodow, some six kilometres (four miles) from the Ukrainian border. (Photo by HANDOUT / POLISH POLICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

The European Parliament on Wednesday decided to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow's military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violate international law.

The move is largely symbolic, though, as the European Union does not have a legal framework in place to back it up. At the same time, the bloc has already slapped unprecedented sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.