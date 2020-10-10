Escorts Q3 PAT seen up 53% YoY to Rs. 160 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its Third quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the Auto and auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Escorts to report net profit at Rs. 160 crore up 53% year-on-year (up 77% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14 percent Y-o-Y (up 43 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,514 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 55 percent Y-o-Y (up 65 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 197 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.