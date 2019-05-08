Eros International explores new funding scheme: Report

Eros' biggest subsidiary is Eros International Media, which is known for producing movies such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bajrao Mastani and Manmarziyaan.
Eros International Plc has decided to offer notes secured against its streaming platform, according to a Bloomberg report.
The report said that Eros is is changing its plan at a time when investors have been inundated with dollar bond supply and US-China trade tensions have re-escalated.
Eros' biggest subsidiary is Eros International Media, which is known for producing movies such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bajrao Mastani and Manmarziyaan.
Eros International Media's promoter group on May 8 pledged 27.5 lakh shares from May 3-6, according to CNBC-TV18.
Eros Now, the company's OTT streaming platform, was launched in 2012. The service has about 7.9 million paying subscribers and over 12,000 film titles.