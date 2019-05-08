Eros International explores new funding scheme: Report

Eros International Plc has decided to offer notes secured against its streaming platform, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report said that Eros is is changing its plan at a time when investors have been inundated with dollar bond supply and US-China trade tensions have re-escalated.

Eros' biggest subsidiary is Eros International Media, which is known for producing movies such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bajrao Mastani and Manmarziyaan.

Eros International Media's promoter group on May 8 pledged 27.5 lakh shares from May 3-6, according to CNBC-TV18.

Eros Now, the company's OTT streaming platform, was launched in 2012. The service has about 7.9 million paying subscribers and over 12,000 film titles.