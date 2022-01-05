Equitas Holdings Q3 Net Profit may dip 44.9% YoY to Rs. 61 cr: Motilal Oswal

Equitas Holdings | Investor CDC Group PLC reduced stake in the company to 5.23 percent from 7.84 percent via open market sale.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Equitas Holdings to report net profit at Rs. 61 crore down 44.9% year-on-year (up 48% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 4.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 504.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 27.7% Y-o-Y (up 2.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 198.8 crore.

