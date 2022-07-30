English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44 billion deal

    Elon Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter Inc on Friday under seal, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase.

    Reuters
    July 30, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

    Elon Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter Inc on Friday under seal, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase.

    The 164-page document was not available, although under court rules a redacted version could soon be made public.

    ”I have reviewed the counterclaims and declare that the matter contained therein insofar as it concerns my acts and deeds is true, and insofar as it relates to the acts and deeds of any other person, I believe it to be true,” said an accompanying filing signed by Musk.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter deal
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 09:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.