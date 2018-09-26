App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eicher Motors faces workers dissent at Chennai plant

Royal Enfield, which is a part of Eicher Motors, rolls out bikes from its manufacturing facilities around Chennai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Eicher Motors said some of the workers at Royal Enfield's Chennai plant are not reporting for work for last couple of days but it is hopeful of reaching a "mutually beneficial" solution soon without any significant loss in the production. Royal Enfield, which is a part of Eicher Motors, rolls out bikes from its manufacturing facilities around Chennai.

"At Royal Enfield's manufacturing facilities around Chennai, while a majority of workmen are fully engaged in performing their roles, some of them did not report for work in the last couple of days, though they were present in the facility," Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

It further said: "We are hopeful of arriving at a mutually beneficial solution soon without any significant loss in production".

Earlier during the day, the company said it has forums that address matters related to the well being of workmen and are working to understand the issue that compelled a few workmen to refrain from reporting for work today.

Eicher Motors shares today ended 1.64 percent down at Rs 25,194.70 on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 10:41 pm

tags #automobile #Business #Eicher Motors #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.