Eicher Motors faces workers dissent at Chennai plant

Eicher Motors said some of the workers at Royal Enfield's Chennai plant are not reporting for work for last couple of days but it is hopeful of reaching a "mutually beneficial" solution soon without any significant loss in the production. Royal Enfield, which is a part of Eicher Motors, rolls out bikes from its manufacturing facilities around Chennai.

"At Royal Enfield's manufacturing facilities around Chennai, while a majority of workmen are fully engaged in performing their roles, some of them did not report for work in the last couple of days, though they were present in the facility," Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

It further said: "We are hopeful of arriving at a mutually beneficial solution soon without any significant loss in production".

Earlier during the day, the company said it has forums that address matters related to the well being of workmen and are working to understand the issue that compelled a few workmen to refrain from reporting for work today.

Eicher Motors shares today ended 1.64 percent down at Rs 25,194.70 on the BSE.