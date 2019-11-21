App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 09:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | What does the strategic disinvestment of 5 PSUs mean

The government is looking to raise about Rs 63,000 crore from its stake sale in BPCL, Rs 2,000 crore by offloading its stake in Shipping Corporation of India and Rs 13,400 crore from Concor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Cabinet has given in-principle approval for disinvestment in select central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), which includes the government's 53.2 percent stake in Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), 63.75 percent in Shipping Corporation of India and 30.8 percent in Container Corporation of India.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find all about the disinvestment move announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 20.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 09:02 pm

tags #5 PSUs #Editor's Take #Nirmala Sitharaman #strategic disinvestment #video

