App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wholesale price-based inflation rises to 2.59% in Dec

The retail inflation for November was seen at 5.54 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 2.59 percent in December against a rise of 0.58 percent in November.

The rate of price rise for food articles rose to 11.46 percent in December against 11 percent in November while, for non-food articles, it increased to 7.72 percent in December against 1.93 percent in November, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on January 14.

For manufactured products, the same decelerated to negative at 0.25 percent against a contraction of 0.84 percent in November.

Close

India's retail inflation rate in December stood at 7.35 percent, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on January 13.

related news

The retail inflation for November was seen at 5.54 percent.

The retail inflation has now breached the RBI's medium term target of 4 percent for the third straight month.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 12:04 pm

tags #inflation

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.