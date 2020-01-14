Wholesale price-based inflation rises to 2.59% in Dec

The retail inflation for November was seen at 5.54 percent.
Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 2.59 percent in December against a rise of 0.58 percent in November.
The rate of price rise for food articles rose to 11.46 percent in December against 11 percent in November while, for non-food articles, it increased to 7.72 percent in December against 1.93 percent in November, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on January 14.
For manufactured products, the same decelerated to negative at 0.25 percent against a contraction of 0.84 percent in November.
India's retail inflation rate in December stood at 7.35 percent, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on January 13.
The retail inflation has now breached the RBI's medium term target of 4 percent for the third straight month.