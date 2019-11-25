App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steps being taken to ensure timely completion of Rs 5.72-lakh cr highway projects: Nitin Gadkari

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha to a query with regard to actions taken by the government to complete under construction, partially constructed or pending national highway projects in the country, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said there are 1,407 ongoing projects in the country.

Nitin Gadkari (File image)
Nitin Gadkari (File image)

To ensure timely completion of Rs 5.72-lakh crore national highway projects across the country, a number of steps are being taken including revamping of the dispute resolution mechanism, Parliament was informed on November 25.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha to a query with regard to actions taken by the government to complete under construction, partially constructed or pending national highway projects in the country, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said there are 1,407 ongoing projects in the country.

"To ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects, various steps such as close coordination with other ministries, revamping of dispute resolution mechanism, frequent review meetings with project developers, state government and contractors at various levels etc. have been taken up," Gadkari said.

He said that currently, 1,407 projects involving 50,016 km of national highways was underway worth Rs 5.72 lakh crore.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nitin Gadkari

