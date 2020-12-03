SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Hearing of petitions seeking interest waiver to resume today

December 03, 2020 / 10:10 AM IST

SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Very few borrowers seek loan restructuring, big fear of NPAs unfounded, says SBI report

Very few of the borrowers have till date applied for restructuring and incrementally such borrowers are likely to be much lower, SBI said in a report on Wednesday.

“This is a notable climb-down from the base case scenario and it is largely a part of the humongous efforts of the banks to redesign the banker and corporate relationship since the unveiling of AQR,” the report said.

Subsequently, the big fear of large slippage in asset quality of banks is unfounded with Indian banks guiding at much lower credit cost than even their Asian counterparts, the report said.

Read the full story