Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Salman Khurshid: 2G case was a fake perception created by circumstances

"That 2G was not really a scam but a fake perception created by circumstances (that included the CAG, national media and the Opposition) is clearly established by the judgment of CBI Special Court Judge Saini," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid has said the 2G spectrum case was not really a scam but a "fake perception" created by circumstances that included the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), national media and the Opposition.

Khurshid, who has written a book about the politics of 2G, said this while speaking at the Jaipur Literary Festival here last evening.

His book, Spectrum Politics, came after a Delhi court acquitted former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and other accused of corruption and money laundering charges in the 2G spectrum allocation cases.

"Even the impropriety of first come first serve against auction was rejected by the constitutional bench of five judges. But no one has expressed remorse for destroying reputations, causing hardship, undermining government and virtually destroying the sunrise sector," he said.

"Even the impropriety of first come first serve against auction was rejected by the constitutional bench of five judges. But no one has expressed remorse for destroying reputations, causing hardship, undermining government and virtually destroying the sunrise sector," he said.

Khurshid said he was persuaded to write 'Spectrum Politics' to put matters in the "right perspective" and put an end to "false notions of moral responsibility".

"Let truth prevail in all its colours so that democracy is not distorted," Khurshid said.
