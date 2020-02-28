App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Retail sector workers should take pride in their jobs: Smriti Irani

"There should be no sense of shame in wanting to be a retail employee. When I began my job at McDonald's, my job was jhaadu-pochha (cleaning) and my ambition, when I joined, was to stand at the cashier's position... a retail employee," she said during TRRAIN Retail Awards 2020, given to recognise exceptional customer service in the retail industry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Smriti Irani came out in support of thousands of employees in the retail sector, saying one should take pride in doing such jobs.

"There should be no sense of shame in wanting to be a retail employee. When I began my job at McDonald's, my job was jhaadu-pochha (cleaning) and my ambition, when I joined, was to stand at the cashier's position... a retail employee," she said during TRRAIN Retail Awards 2020, given to recognise exceptional customer service in the retail industry.

"I think there should be a sense of pride that you are given the position behind the till or a position to express how much a consumer can be attached to an establishment because there is a sense of great personality, great aptitude, and that is how you get to be a retail employee," the minister said.

Talking about her humble beginnings, the minister for women and child development and textiles said she started as a loader in her father's company but soon left as people thought it was easy for her.

"I switched and my decision was to work in a company which is not known or owned by anybody that I grew up with. So, before I began in McDonald's, I had a few adventures in railways, airports and bus addas," she said.

She further said education is not the only thing that counts, and ideas and imagination matter more.

Trust for Retailers & Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN) was set up by Shoppers Stop Non-Executive Chairman B S Nagesh.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 08:28 am

tags #Economy #India #retail sector #Smriti Irani

