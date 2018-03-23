App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 23, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

RB commissions first solar powered facility; inks pact for 100% clean energy supply

This marks RB's first power purchase agreement (PPA) in India, which forms a landmark in its sustainability journey. This initiative will enable reductions in carbon emissions by 80% for the Mysore site over the next 10 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Consumer health and hygiene RB India, (erstwhile Reckitt Benckiser) today commissioned its first solar powered factory in Mysore as part of project Greenathon.

The factory, running on 'green power' forms an extension to RB's continuous efforts to reach its worldwide sustainability targets, a company statement said, adding that as of today, the factory meets 75 per cent of the energy needs with solar energy and aims to be the first factory running on 100 per cent green power in India within couple of years.

The company has signed a 10-year 2.4MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amplus Energy solutions. Amplus has developed 42 MW solar park called as Nayaka in Chitradurga, Karnataka that supplies energy to the Mysore plant.

Radha Mohan Gupta Procurement Director, RB spokesperson, said in a statement: "We are proud to announce our PPA to achieve RB's first green power factory. This PPA marks our first big step towards reducing emissions from our operations in India. We endeavour to use 100 per cent renewable electricity for the plant soon. In future, we aim to replicate this successful module at our facility in Hosur".

