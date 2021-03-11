PwC India to give special one-time bonus to all employees

Pwc_India

PwC India has announced a special one-time bonus for all its 15,000 employees. The professional services firm said in a statement that this bonus is an appreciation in a disruptive year owing to the COVID pandemic.

Here, it will be providing a bonus equivalent to two weeks’ pay, to all employees which will be included in the salary for March 2021.

"Responding to the crisis with extreme agility and ensuring business continuity for all was paramount and we are very proud of and humbled by the way all our people got together and ensured that we and our clients not only navigate the crisis well, but also emerge stronger from it. It is because of their efforts that even in such an extremely difficult year, we are on course to meet our goals and are optimistic about the year ahead," said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC India.

This one-time payout will be independent of the firm’s usual appraisal and increment cycle, which is set to follow previous timelines.

PwC India was one of the first firms to officially announce remote working for all its people, even before the government mandated it post a rise in COVID cases last year.

The firm had also announced a specialised COVID insurance for its people and one set of parents. In a bid to help its people manage burnout in a remote working environment, the firm also occasionally announces Pen’s Down Days wherein all employees are encouraged to mandatorily take a break from official work.