Power Finance Corp planning public issue of bonds in July: source

State-owned Power Finance Corporation plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore by a public issue of bonds in the third week of July, a person aware of the development said.

The bond issue is likely to include two tenors of Rs 5,000 crore each, the person said, adding that the company could exercise the green shoe option.

“PFC is coming out with a mega public issue of bonds. The issue size is Rs 10,000 crore and it will be out in July. Draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) has been filed on July 6 with Sebi. Finer details will be out in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP),” the person told Moneycontrol.

PFC has been providing financial assistance to power projects across India including generation, transmission, distribution and renovation modernization & upgradation projects.