LIC says it has not released any recruitment notification for Assistant Administrative Officers

Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday clarified that it has not put out any recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) for 2018.

Several newspapers and online portals had carried advertisements for the AAO 2018 cadre. LIC said that these are fake and have not generated by it.

The life insurer also highlighted that any advertisements for recruitment published by LIC in newspapers are invariably displayed on LIC's official website in its careers section.
