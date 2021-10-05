India's sugar export reaches record 7.23 million tons in 2020-21: AISTA

Sugar mills exported an estimated record 7.23 million tonne in the 2020-21 marketing year that ended September 30, with maximum shipments to Indonesia, trade body AISTA said on Tuesday.

Of the total shipment, 7.06 million tonne of sugar has been exported, while about 1,66,335 tonne is under loading in the 2020-21 marketing year (October to September), it said.

According to All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), about 6 million tonne of sugar was exported with government subsidy and 7.85 lakh tonne without subsidy in the 2020-21 marketing year.

Maximum exports were undertaken to Indonesia at 1.82 million tonne, followed by Afghanistan (6,69,525 tonne), UAE (5,24,064 tonne) and Somalia (4,11,944 tonne) in 2020-21, it said in a statement.

In the new marketing year 2021-22, export deals of about 15 lakh tonne have taken place so far, AISTA added.

India is the world's second-largest producer of sugar after Brazil.