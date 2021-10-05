MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's sugar export reaches record 7.23 million tons in 2020-21: AISTA

Maximum exports were undertaken to Indonesia at 1.82 million tonne, followed by Afghanistan (6,69,525 tonne), UAE (5,24,064 tonne) and Somalia (4,11,944 tonne) in 2020-21, it said in a statement.

PTI
October 05, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST

Sugar mills exported an estimated record 7.23 million tonne in the 2020-21 marketing year that ended September 30, with maximum shipments to Indonesia, trade body AISTA said on Tuesday.

Of the total shipment, 7.06 million tonne of sugar has been exported, while about 1,66,335 tonne is under loading in the 2020-21 marketing year (October to September), it said.

According to All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), about 6 million tonne of sugar was exported with government subsidy and 7.85 lakh tonne without subsidy in the 2020-21 marketing year.

Maximum exports were undertaken to Indonesia at 1.82 million tonne, followed by Afghanistan (6,69,525 tonne), UAE (5,24,064 tonne) and Somalia (4,11,944 tonne) in 2020-21, it said in a statement.

In the new marketing year 2021-22, export deals of about 15 lakh tonne have taken place so far, AISTA added.

Close
India is the world's second-largest producer of sugar after Brazil.
PTI
Tags: #All India Sugar Trade Association #Business #Economy #sugar #sugar exports
first published: Oct 5, 2021 08:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.