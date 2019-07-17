India allows 1,239 tonnes raw sugar export to US

The government Wednesday permitted export of 1,239 tonnes raw sugar under its tariff-rate quota (TRQ) to the US, which enables shipments to enjoy relatively low tariff.

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports.

"Additional quantity of 1,239 tonne of raw cane sugar to be exported to USA under TRQ up to September 30, 2019 has been notified," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

The country enjoys duty-free sugar exports to the US for up to 10,000 tonnes annually under preferential quota arrangement.

India, the world's second-biggest producer and the largest consumer of sugar, has a preferential quota arrangement for sugar export with the European Union as well.