In Chart | Union Budget 2021: Where does rupee come from and where does it go?

Moneycontrol presents an illustrative account of sources of receipts and their expenditure through info-graphic from the Budget document 2021-22.

Ritesh Presswala
February 01, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has concluded her Union Budget 2021-22 presentation. She used a 'made in India' tablet computer to deliver the paperless Budget address. The total expenditure size for FY21 now stands at 34.5 lakh crore, up from Rs 30.4 lakh crore planned.

For FY22, the Centre will now spend Rs 34.83 lakh crore. Moneycontrol presents an illustrative account of sources of receipts and their expenditure through info-graphic from the Budget document 2021-22.

Data shows that Budget 2021-22 estimates borrowings and other liabilities are likely to be much higher compared to Budget 2020-21. Estimates also show that there will be a bit less income from non-tax revenue. On the other side, more spending like to see subsidies.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Feb 1, 2021 07:07 pm

