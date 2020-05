I-T return filing: FM Nirmala Sitharaman extends due date to November 30

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on May 13, announced that the due date of all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 would be extended to November 30, 2020 from July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 .

The tax audit deadline has been extended to October 31, 2020 from September 30, 2020.

Among other extensions, the date of assessments getting barred on September 30, 2020 has now been extended to December 31,2020. Those getting barred on March 31, 2021 will be extended to September 30, 2021.

The period for Vivad se Vishwas Scheme for making payment without additional amount has been extended to December 31, 2020.