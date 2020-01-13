App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to help firms making import substitute products: Nitin Gadkari

India has increased import tariffs or imposed duties by withdrawing exempt status of goods over the past few years to encourage local manufacturing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Centre is formulating a scheme to encourage "import substitute products" in the manufacturing sector in order to save foreign exchange.

India has increased import tariffs or imposed duties by withdrawing exempt status of goods over the past few years to encourage local manufacturing.

"There are many industries which are working on import substitute products and saving the nation's money. The Central government is forming a scheme to encourage these industries," the Union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) said.

Close

He was talking to industry captains of the region at an MSME expo here.

related news

CII official Mukund Kulkarni urged the government for concrete steps and encouragement to firms working on import substitute products.

Replying to a question from Vasant Waghmare, president of Waluj Industrial Association, over delayed payment time limit and law, Gadkari said many companies go bankrupt and the consequences are faced by the smaller units attached to it.

"The government will look into this matter seriously and policy will be framed for the same, he said.

He urged the industrial sector to work on cutting down expenditure on power, logistics and capital by exploring new dimensions, he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 08:55 am

tags #Economy #imports #India #manufacturing sector #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.