Govt cuts import duty on masoor dal to 10%

Amending a notification dated June 30, 2017, the Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said it is 'temporarily' reducing "the import duty on lentils (masoor) till 31st August 2020".
PTI
The government has reduced import duty on masoor dal to 10 percent for three months, a move which is aimed at increasing domestic availability. Import duty on the product was earlier 30 percent.
India is the world's largest consumer and importer of pulses.
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 07:58 pm