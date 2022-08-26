English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Foreign exchange reserves decline to $564.053 billion

    According to figures from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the nation's foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD 6.687 billion to USD 564.053 billion in the week ending August 19.

    PTI
    August 26, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

    The country's foreign exchange reserves fell USD 6.687 billion to USD 564.053 billion in the week ended August 19, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the previous week ended August 12, the reserves declined USD 2.238 billion to USD 570.74 billion.

    The drop in the reserves during the week ended August 19 was due to a fall in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) and the gold reserves, as per the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by RBI on Friday. FCA fell USD 5.779 billion to USD 501.216 billion in the reporting week.

    Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves declined USD 704 million to USD 39.914 billion, the data showed.

    The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased USD 146 million to USD 17.987 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell USD 58 million to USD 4.936 billion in the reporting week.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economy #FOREX #India #rupees #US dollars
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 06:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.