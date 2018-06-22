App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

FICCI to replace CII as official partner for 'Make in Odisha'

"The FICCI will be the partner for the 'Make in Odisha' scheduled to be held in November this year," Odisha Industries Minister Ananta Das said.

PTI

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) will replace the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the official partner for the second edition of the 'Make in Odisha' industrial conclave, a state minister said today.

CII was the official partner for industrial promotion of the state government since 2015.

An MoU has been signed with FICCI and it will now undertake all the investment promotional activities for the state, an official said.

Earlier, the CII had backed out of the conclave, citing participation in other international events.

Meanwhile, the minister said a delegation from the state, led by him, would soon visit some foreign countries to woo investors.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 08:58 pm

tags #CII #Economy #FICCI #Make in Odisha

