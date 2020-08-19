Explained: When will Delhi University physical exam be held, what are open-book tests and other questions answered

On August 17, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi University (DU) to conduct physical examinations by September 14. This decision was taken to ensure that students who have missed out on the online open-book examinations (OBE) are not at a disadvantage.

In July 2020, a few students of DU had filed a petition against the university’s decision to conduct OBE amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and complained that technology was a hindrance in places like Jammu & Kashmir where internet connection is interrupted.

Delhi HC, in its decision on August 7, allowed DU to conduct OBE but asked the university to set up a grievance redressal committee, and allow an extra hour for online tests and permit e-mailing of answer scripts.

OBE started on August 10 and will continue till August 31. Date-sheets for the physical examinations will be released by DU in the next few days.

However, there is confusion over OBE, physical exams and how the process will work.

What is the OBE exam?

The OBE or open-book examination was a one-time measure by the DU to ensure that final-year students could appear for exams and get their results on time. As per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, students are not conferred a degree without taking final-year exams.

In July 2020, UGC had asked all universities to conduct final-year exams by September 30, so that the results could be declared on time. One case is being heard in the Supreme Court against this UGC decision.

The DU’s OBE exam was originally scheduled to be held in July, but postponed to August.

Are students monitored during the OBE?

No. Students have to log in into a special OBE portal and check the subject/stream and download the paper.

Once the paper is downloaded, students are required to write down the answers on an A4 size paper with their roll numbers marked on the sheet. Once the answers are written, students can upload each page as a separate file on the platform and submit. Once all answers are uploaded, the submit button has to be clicked.

What if I am unable to upload the paper?

Students who are unable to upload the answer sheets owing to poor internet connectivity have been allowed to email their answer sheets in a prescribed format.

The student name, roll number, name of the college and subject have to be mentioned on it. Once the e-mail is sent, students would receive an acknowledgement.

How many students are giving OBE?

DU has given out data on the OBE status as of August 17. A total of 542,646 students have attempted the exam. Of this, 452,212 answer scripts were submitted on the OBE portal.

Then, there are students who have emailed the answer scripts. But the university did not share the exact number of emailed answer scripts.

What is the issue then?

In the initial days of OBE, technical glitches were reported by students. Also, students in Jammu & Kashmir with no proper internet connection had complained about neither being able to download question papers nor being able to email answer scripts.

On the first day of OBE on August 10, for instance, there were 38,058 students (general) who were to appear for the exam. Only 36,663 registered and 33,957 attempted the OBE. Yet, only 26,142 answer sheets were uploaded on the portal, according to the data presented by the DU in the Delhi HC.

Similarly, 14,000 open-learning candidates attempted the paper, but only 10,803 submitted the answer scripts. DU again pointed out that these exclude emailed answer scripts. For persons with disability, out of 358 registered students, only 308 attempted the exam. Here, 258 uploaded answers on the OBE portal.

DU officials say information is being collated from across colleges and candidate numbers are now starting to rise.

If OBE is being held, why hold physical exams?

As mentioned earlier, there were students from remote parts of the country, including North-East India and Jammu and Kashmir, who do not have good internet connectivity. Hence, it is not possible for them to take these online OBE.

Such candidates, as well as persons-with-disabilities (PwD), who were unable to take these examinations on OBE mode or were unable to travel, will now get an opportunity to give the physical exams.

What happens to admissions to higher education institutes abroad?

DU has been asked to create an email address, where students who have received provisional admissions in other countries can send requests. This email address will be created by August 24 and will enable students to get a letter of request from the DU. This letter can be presented to the prospective institute.

This letter will request the foreign university to postpone the requirement of submitting passing certificates till DU results are announced. Global universities seek academic credentials, including graduation certificates and degrees from students, as an entry criteria.

Who all have to write physical exams?

The Delhi HC has asked the DU to first contact PwD students, so that they get sufficient time to travel. The exams will be held in test centres. The next hearing on this matter will be on August 27, by when the DU has to verify the number of PwD candidates who will need to travel and assist them in matters related to travel and accommodation.

However, a major confusion right now is whether candidates who have attempted the papers and unable to mail or upload the answer scripts will be allowed the physical exams.

DU will declare results only on the basis of the answer scripts uploaded on the OBE portal or sent by email. Clarity is awaited on OBE candidates whose answer scripts were uploaded in an incomplete manner and the status of their degree.

Another question is whether all students will have to travel to Delhi or whether he/she will be allowed to take the test at a centre nearest to them. Also, there is a concern about how will social distancing be maintained at an exam centre, and what if a centre has been converted into a COVID-19 centre.

Many questions still remained unanswered. Once DU releases the final schedule and guidelines for the physical examinations from September 14, probably there could be some answers.