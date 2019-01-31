App
Supreme Court directs Sahara chief Subrata Roy to appear before it on Feb 28
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 06:25 PM IST

Decoding Modinomics Part 4: How India fared on macros under Modi

With the government set to announce Budget 2019-20, watch experts delve deeper into the Modi government’s performance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In this pre-Budget panel discussion on macro fundamentals, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Firstpost Political Editor Sanjay Singh and Chintels India Managing Director Prashant Solomon on how the Narendra Modi government has performed over the past five years.

Farm loan credits and doles for rural distress could have a negative impact on fiscal deficit, given that IMF forecasts GDP to grow at 7.5 percent. With the government set to announce Budget 2019-20, watch these experts delve deeper into the Modi government’s performance.

Click here for all updates on Budget 2019.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #macros

