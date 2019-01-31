Decoding Modinomics Part 4: How India fared on macros under Modi

In this pre-Budget panel discussion on macro fundamentals, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Firstpost Political Editor Sanjay Singh and Chintels India Managing Director Prashant Solomon on how the Narendra Modi government has performed over the past five years.

Farm loan credits and doles for rural distress could have a negative impact on fiscal deficit, given that IMF forecasts GDP to grow at 7.5 percent. With the government set to announce Budget 2019-20, watch these experts delve deeper into the Modi government’s performance.