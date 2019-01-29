Decoding Modinomics - Part 2 | Driving growth in rural India

The year gone by was dynamic in terms of the market as crude oil corrected and rupee strengthened, which impacted various sectors. Given that the 2019 general elections are due in a few months, the finance minister would have his mind set on enhancing the economy especially in rural India.

In today's pre-budget panel discussion, Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Mathews Thomas speaks with Managing Director at Godrej Nature's Basket Avani Davda, Joint Managing Director & Group CFO at JSW Steel Seshagiri Rao, and MD, VP of South Asia and ED GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Annaswamy Vaidheesh, on wide-ranging topics that could aid India's growth and how it would help the corporate sector.