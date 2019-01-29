App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Recommended articleGovt petition on Ayodhya land 'insidious': Asaduddin Owaisi

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decoding Modinomics - Part 2 | Driving growth in rural India

Given that the 2019 general elections are due in a few months, the finance minister would have his mind set on enhancing the economy, especially in rural India.

The year gone by was dynamic in terms of the market as crude oil corrected and rupee strengthened, which impacted various sectors. Given that the 2019 general elections are due in a few months, the finance minister would have his mind set on enhancing the economy especially in rural India.

In today's pre-budget panel discussion, Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Mathews Thomas speaks with Managing Director at Godrej Nature's Basket Avani Davda, Joint Managing Director & Group CFO at JSW Steel Seshagiri Rao, and MD, VP of South Asia and ED GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Annaswamy Vaidheesh, on wide-ranging topics that could aid India's growth and how it would help the corporate sector.

Watch the video for more.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #Modinomics

