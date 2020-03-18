App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Workers may lose up to $3.4 trillion in 2020 income over COVID-19: UN

"Falls in employment... mean large income losses for workers," the International Labour Organisation said, releasing a report showing workers stand to lose between $860 billion and $3.4 trillion by the end of 2020.

PTI

The COVID-19 pandemic will push millions more into unemployment, underemployment and working poverty, the United Nations said on Wednesday, warning that workers globally stood to lose up to $3.4 trillion in income this year alone.

"Falls in employment... mean large income losses for workers," the International Labour Organisation said, releasing a report showing workers stand to lose between $860 billion and $3.4 trillion by the end of 2020.

