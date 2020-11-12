Centre's relief package may include 2-year wage subsidy programme: Report

The wage subsidy benefit is likely to be made available to firms with goods and services tax (GST) registration, sources told The Economic Times.

Discussions are on at the "highest levels of the government" and the final decision on the likely Rs 7 lakh crore (3.5 percent of GDP) package and wage subsidy benefit is yet to be reached, one source said.

Generally, those on the lower income band consume much higher and wage subsidy is thus being viewed as a means to improve demand from the bottom up, the report added.

The source noted that cash transfers "did not necessarily increase consumption."

On financing for the fiscal stimulus, another source said the current account surplus of $19.8 billion in the June quartet could supplement the required "cushion."

"With some reforms already introduced and with the current account in surplus, the country is in a comfortable position to launch another fiscal stimulus round," the first source concurred, adding that the borrowing calendar will be revised once final decisions have been made.