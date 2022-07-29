English
    Centre's fiscal deficit stands at Rs 3.52 lakh crore for Apr-Jun, 21% of FY23 target

    In June, the central government posted a fiscal deficit of Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST

    The central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 3.52 lakh crore in April-June, accounting for 21.2 percent of the full-year target, data released on July 29 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.

    The fiscal deficit in the first three months of FY22 was Rs 2.74 lakh crore. As such, the fiscal deficit in the first quarter of the current financial year is 28.3 percent higher.

    The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for FY23.

    The widening of the fiscal deficit in June - a month in which it posted a deficit of Rs 1.48 lakh crore - is partially due to the hit to the government's finances after it announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel in late May.

    Economists expect the Centre's revenues to take a hit of more than Rs 80,000 crore in FY23 from the excise duty cut alone.

    Excise duty collections in June were Rs 30,402 crore, down 1.8 percent from the corresponding period last year.
