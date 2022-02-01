MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Budget 2022 | PLI scheme for Aatmanirbhar Bharat can create 60 lakh new jobs

    Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced in the Union Budget 2022-2023 that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced in the Union Budget 2022-2023 that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during the next Keycap digit five years.

    FM also announced that The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) was introduced by the Finance Ministry in 2020 to help Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been extended till March 2023.

    The guarantee cover has been expanded by Rs 50,000, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on February 1, while presenting her fourth annual Budget 2022.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 11:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.