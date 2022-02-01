Budget 2022 | PLI scheme for Aatmanirbhar Bharat can create 60 lakh new jobs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced in the Union Budget 2022-2023 that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during the next Keycap digit five years.

FM also announced that The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) was introduced by the Finance Ministry in 2020 to help Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been extended till March 2023.