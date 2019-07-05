App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Focus on healthcare and education, says JPMorgan's Jahangir Aziz

"Cannot keep blaming GST and demonetisation for slowdown," Aziz said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

JPMorgan's Jahangir Aziz hopes that the budget will focus on healthcare and education.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Aziz said that tax administration should improve, and the goods and services tax (GST) should be simplified.

Raising the budget for privatisation can help lower fiscal deficit, Aziz added.

Close

According to Aziz, it is important to assess if the slowdown is cyclical and temporary. He also highlighted the need to locate the origin of the structural slowdown.

related news

"Cannot keep blaming GST and demonetisation for slowdown," Aziz added.

He also said he hoped the government would intervene in the NBFC crisis.

Aziz also said inflation would probably remain lower for a while.

"India needs to find new domestic resources of growth," Aziz noted.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 08:53 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget 2019 Live #Budget speech #income tax slabs #Income tax slabs 2019-20 #List of Costliest items #List of new trains #Narendra Modi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.