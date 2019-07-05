Budget 2019: Focus on healthcare and education, says JPMorgan's Jahangir Aziz

JPMorgan's Jahangir Aziz hopes that the budget will focus on healthcare and education.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Aziz said that tax administration should improve, and the goods and services tax (GST) should be simplified.

Raising the budget for privatisation can help lower fiscal deficit, Aziz added.

According to Aziz, it is important to assess if the slowdown is cyclical and temporary. He also highlighted the need to locate the origin of the structural slowdown.

"Cannot keep blaming GST and demonetisation for slowdown," Aziz added.

He also said he hoped the government would intervene in the NBFC crisis.

Aziz also said inflation would probably remain lower for a while.

"India needs to find new domestic resources of growth," Aziz noted.