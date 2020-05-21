BIG STORY | Cabinet approves Rs 3 lakh crore funding for MSMEs at 9.2%

The Union Cabinet on May 20 approved additional funding up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.2 percent through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

This was the second-biggest component of Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week.

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme has been formulated as a specific response to the unprecedented situation caused by COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown, which has severely impacted manufacturing and other activities in the MSME sector.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra provides more details.



