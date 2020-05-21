App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | Cabinet approves Rs 3 lakh crore funding for MSMEs at 9.2%

This was the second-biggest component of Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet on May 20 approved additional funding up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.2 percent through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).



The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme has been formulated as a specific response to the unprecedented situation caused by COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown, which has severely impacted manufacturing and other activities in the MSME sector.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra provides more details.

First Published on May 21, 2020 04:56 pm

tags #big story #COVID-19 impact #economic package #Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme #Moneycontrol Videos #msme funding #msme relief #Union Cabinet #videos

