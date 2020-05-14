Atmanirbhar Bharat Package: CAMPA funds of Rs 6,000 crore for tribal employment in forestry jobs, says FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that plans worth Rs 6,000 crore would be approved shortly under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

This is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.

Sitharaman said that the CAMPA funds would help generate employment for tribals and adivasis in the areas of afforestation and regeneration activities in urban, semi-urban and rural areas.

"We have received proposals worth Rs 6,000 crore worth proposals from the state speak about employment generation for the tribals and adivasis. We understand from the states that many more such proposals are awaited over and above this amount. This will immediately create a lot of jobs considering monsoons is fast approaching," she added.

This scheme is being a special push so that the tribals and adivasis have money in their hands, added the finance minister.

The funds will be used by the state governments for activities like afforestation and plantation works. It will also include activities like forest management, wildlife protection, forest and wildlife related infrastructure as well as soil and conservation work.

CAMPA is meant to promote afforestation and regeneration activities as a way of compensating for forest land diverted to non-forest uses. This body was set up under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, 2016.