Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashish Kumar Bhutani appointed CEO of PM crop insurance scheme

Bhutani, a 1992 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed to the post till May 9, 2020, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior bureaucrat Ashish Kumar Bhutani has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry today.

Launched in 2016, the PMFBY is in line with one nation – one scheme theme.

It incorporates the best features of all previous schemes and at the same time, all previous shortcomings and weaknesses have been removed to ensure faster insurance services or reliefs to farmers.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 09:18 pm

First Published on Aug 13, 2018 09:18 pm

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

