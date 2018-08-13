Ashish Kumar Bhutani appointed CEO of PM crop insurance scheme

Senior bureaucrat Ashish Kumar Bhutani has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry today.

Bhutani, a 1992 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed to the post till May 9, 2020, it said.

Launched in 2016, the PMFBY is in line with one nation – one scheme theme.

It incorporates the best features of all previous schemes and at the same time, all previous shortcomings and weaknesses have been removed to ensure faster insurance services or reliefs to farmers.