App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Angela Merkel: No need for fiscal stimulus package right now

The government's decision to abolish an income tax surcharge for most employees from 2021 would help support domestic demand and with it overall growth, Merkel said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on August 13 she did not see any need for a fiscal stimulus package to counter the effects of a slowing economy, but she added that Berlin would continue to pursue a high level of public investment.

"There is a need for a continued level of investments," Merkel said during a panel discussion in the Baltic See town of Stralsund. The government's decision to abolish an income tax surcharge for most employees from 2021 would help support domestic demand and with it overall growth, Merkel said.

The problem regarding public spending in Germany is not the level or timing of state investments, but rather bottlenecks such as skilled labour shortages and relatively long and slow planning processes, Merkel added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Angela Merkel #Business #Economy #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.