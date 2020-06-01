Amit Shah Interview LIVE | Home Minister On Modi 2.0, Covid Response and Migrant Crisis

Shah spoke about the issue of migrant crisis, India's response to coronavirus pandemic and government's plans on restoring normalcy across the country.
As India limps back to normalcy, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Network18 Group-Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview on a range of issues.
Shah spoke about the issue of migrant crisis, India's response to coronavirus pandemic and government's plans on restoring normalcy across the country.
Watch this video for more...
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 1, 2020 08:41 pm