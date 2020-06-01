App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amit Shah Interview LIVE | Home Minister On Modi 2.0, Covid Response and Migrant Crisis

Shah spoke about the issue of migrant crisis, India's response to coronavirus pandemic and government's plans on restoring normalcy across the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India limps back to normalcy, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Network18 Group-Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview on a range of issues.

Shah spoke about the issue of migrant crisis, India's response to coronavirus pandemic and government's plans on restoring normalcy across the country.

Watch this video for more...

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 08:41 pm

tags #Amit Shah live #AmitShahInterview #AmitShahOnNews18 #COVID-19 impact #COVID-19 Lockdown #migrant crisis #UnlockOne

