you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

ADB sanctions Rs 1,925 cr power project in Tripura



PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned a Rs 1,925 crore project for upgradation of power generation and distribution in Tripura, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said.

The amount was recently sanctioned to the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) after the state government had sought the ADB's assistance, Dev Varma who is also the power minister, told reporters here.

"The project has been sanctioned for upgrading capacity of 63 MW Rokhia Project to 120 MW at an estimated cost of Rs 699.80 crore and modernising Gumti Hydro Electric Project at an estimated cost of Rs 1225.88 crore," he said.

Rokhia project is located at West Tripura district whereas Gumti project is in Gomati district.

Meanwhile, the North East Council has also approved sanction of Rs 12.7 crore for overhaul of the 49.15 km-long Ambassa-Gandacherra power transmission line.

Dev Varma said residents of the remote areas will get stable power supply after completion of the project.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 08:23 am

tags #Business #Companies

