English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: Budget 2023: Will India Spend More?
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Welspun India Q3 profit slumps 68% as inflation bites

    The bedsheet-maker’s consolidated net profit fell to Rs 42.38 crore ($5.20 million) for the quarter that ended December 31 from Rs 132 crore a year earlier, Welspun India said in an exchange filing.

    Reuters
    January 30, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
    The conglomerate’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization(EBITDA) slumped 31%. (Representative image)

    The conglomerate’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization(EBITDA) slumped 31%. (Representative image)

    Home textiles manufacturer Welspun India reported a bigger-than-expected 68% slump in third-quarter profit on Monday as rising inflation pushed consumers to scale back spending on discretionary items.

    The bedsheet-maker’s consolidated net profit fell to Rs 42.38 crore ($5.20 million) for the quarter that ended December 31 from Rs 132 crore a year earlier, Welspun India said in an exchange filing.

    Analysts had, on average, expected a profit of Rs 60.95 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

    Textile manufacturers have been grappling with inflation as companies struggled to pass on rising input costs while consumers diverted their savings to essentials such as food and fuel.