Thermax Q3 PAT may dip 22.1% YoY to Rs. 66.2 cr: Yash Securities

Thermax

Yash Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Defense sector. The brokerage house expects Thermax to report net profit at Rs. 66.2 crore down 22.1% year-on-year (up 18.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 6.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,312.2 crore, according to Yash Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 102.7percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 91.9 crore.

